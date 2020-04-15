StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuels company Velocys said it had sourced a $709k loan from the US government to help it weather the Covid-19 crisis.
The Pay-check Protection Program loan was awarded by the US Small Business Administration.
It was awarded to support Velocys' US payroll costs in the short-term and came with a two-year maturity and 0.98% interest rate.
No interest or principal payments were due in the first six months and the loan would not have to be repaid if used for retaining US employees and maintaining US payroll costs.
Velocys said confident that it will meet the criteria for this so-called forgiveness.
At 9:14am: [LON:VLS] Velocys share price was +0.13p at 2.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: