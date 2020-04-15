StockMarketWire.com - Cloud computing company Beeks Financial Cloud said it had acquired the Velocimetrics, UK-based network monitoring and trade analytics software company, for up to £4.55m.
The acquisition expanded the Beeks' product offering into network automation and trading analytics, increasing the group's 'competitive differentiation from generic cloud hosting and infrastructure providers and provides additional cross-sale opportunities across the expanded customer base,' the company said.
The company said it had seen a minimal impact on current trading from measures implemented due to Covid-19, with continued operational cash generation, increased annualised contracted monthly recurring revenue (ACMRR) and recurring revenues of about 95%.
'The company has seen minimal detrimental impact on trading during the third quarter, with the majority of customer implementations continuing as scheduled and continued growth of the sales pipeline.
The company's ACMRR was tracking in line with management expectations and the new business pipeline continued to grow, it added.
The maximum aggregate consideration payable - including the base consideration of £1.3m - was £4.55m, capped at 2x the revenue earned by Velocimetrics during the financial year ending 30 June 2021, the company said.
At 9:17am: [LON:BKS] Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc share price was +4.5p at 95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: