StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Power Metal Resources said it had agreed to acquire a 51% interest in the Ditau project in Botswana from Kavango Resources for £150k in shares.
New shares in the company were issued to Kavango at 0.42p each.
The deal remained subject to completion of due diligence.
Power Metal said Ditau was 'highly prospective' and that it would target commercial deposits of eare earth elements
At 9:19am: [LON:POW] share price was +0.09p at 0.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
