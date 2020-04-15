StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuels developer Quadrise Fuels International said non-executive director Bryan Sanderson would stand down in July as the company shrinks the size of its board to cut costs amid the Covid-19 crisis.
'The company does not intend to appoint an additional non-executive director until it has progressed to commercial revenues,' the company said.
At 9:48am: [LON:QFI] Quadrise Fuels International PLC share price was +0.03p at 1.64p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
