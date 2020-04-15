StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology provider Kromek said it intended to commence the manufacture and sale of medical ventilators in the UK and globally under license from Metran, a Japan-based developer of medical ventilator products and technology, to support the Covid-19 response.
Kromek said it expected to commence production of ventilators before the end of April 2020 and to produce up to 2,000 units within twelve weeks, with 1,000 units available within eight weeks.
At 9:53am: [LON:KMK] Kromek Group PLC share price was +1.88p at 20.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
