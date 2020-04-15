StockMarketWire.com - Reabold Resources and Union Jack Oil welcomed an update from partner Rathlin Energy that it was progressing work on the West Newton venture in East Yorkshire.
Raithlin, the project's operator, said it was continuing exploration efforts while adhering to UK government guidelines on Covid-19.
Rathlin was conducting preparatory work at the West Newton B site, including completion of an access track.
Reabold held about 39% of West Newton via a 59% equity interest in Rathlin, while Union Jack held a 16.7% interest in the prospect.
