StockMarketWire.com - Georgia Healthcare group said Georgia Capital was interested in buying the shares of the company that did not already own.
Under a possible offer, Georgia Healthcare shareholders would receive 1 share in Georgia Capital for every 5.22 shares owned.
The independent directors of the company confirmed to Georgia Capita that, if it makes an offer on these terms, they intended to recommend that GHG shareholders accept that offer.
Under market rules, Georgia Capital had until 5.00 pm on 16 June 2020 to make a firm offer for the company or walk away.
At 10:11am: [LON:GHG] Georgia Healthcare Group Plc share price was +1.1p at 99.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
