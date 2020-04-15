StockMarketWire.com - Specialist fund manager Polar Capital said its UK Absolute Equity Fund had been terminated by its directors.
The termination, effective Wednesday, was immaterial to the core profitability of the company, Polar Capital said.
'The group can confirm that the action has no impact on the management of any other Polar fund,' it added.
At 1:12pm: [LON:POLR] Polar Capital Holdings PLC share price was -7p at 394p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
