StockMarketWire.com - Azerbaijan-focused miner Anglo Asian Mining affirmed its annual production and revenue guidance, while noting that it stood to benefit from a rise in gold prices sparked by the Covid-19 crisis.
Output for the 2020 financial year was still seen at between 75,000 and 80,000 gold equivalent ounces. Output in the first quarter was 18,609 gold equivalent ounces.
Revenue for the year was still expected to exceed $100m at current metal prices.
'These are unprecedented times which are placing exceptional demands upon the company and its staff,' chief executive Reza Vaziri said.
'Whilst the future evolution of the Covid-19 health emergency is currently unknown, your Company is well placed to weather the challenges and benefit from the increasing gold price.'
At 1:30pm: [LON:AAZ] Anglo Asian Mining PLC share price was -2.5p at 127.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
