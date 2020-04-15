StockMarketWire.com - Ariana Resources reported a fall in first-quarter gold and silver production from the Kiziltepe mine in Turkey, though it said operations were continuing despite the Covid-19 crisis.
Gold output for the three months through March slipped to 5,129 ounces, down from 7,318 ounces in the previous quarter, though the company said it still exceeded 'average annualised quarterly guidance by 14%'.
Silver production dropped to 67,459 ounces, down from 107,074 ounces.
'All necessary precautionary measures have been implemented at the mine in order to mitigate the health risk as much as practically possible, and the team has continued to operate without interruption during these trying conditions,' chief executive Kerim Sener said.
