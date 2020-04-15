StockMarketWire.com - Endocrine disease focused Diurnal said it was continuing to run clinical trial work and expected to have a enough cash to see it through to profitability despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
Participating centres in Diurnal's currently ongoing clinical trial had arranged for remote monitoring of subjects and plans were in place to ensure that patients had access to the drug.
The company said that it had not to date experienced any material delays to the regulatory processes for Chronocort in Europe and Alkindi Sprinkle in the US.
Diurnal said it had received an initial $3.5m payment related to its deal with Eton Pharmaceuticals.
'Combined with the result of the group's recent £11.2m placing in March 2020, the board believe that the company has enough cash to take it through to profitability based upon current plans and assumptions, including expectations regarding the timing of product approvals and sales projections,' it added.
At 2:16pm: [LON:DNL] Diurnal Group Plc share price was +3.5p at 31.5p
