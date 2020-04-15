StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment firm Prime People said it had furloughed about 40% of its UK workforce following a significant reduction in demand due to Covid-19.
The company also said it did not expect to pay a final dividend for the year through March 2020.
'Our historic investments in technology have meant that we are able to continue to work and communicate effectively with our clients and candidates remotely,' chief executive Peter Moore said.
'The group has a very experienced management team and expects that it will be in a solid position to take rapid advantage of market opportunities when they materialise.'
At 2:20pm: [LON:PRP] Prime People PLC share price was -4p at 57p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
