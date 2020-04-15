StockMarketWire.com - Construction and engineering consultancy Driver said that while it expected its first-half profit rise significantly on-year, it would not pay an interim dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty.
The company said its performance had not been impacted in a meaningful way by the pandemic in the six months through March.
'Although the pipeline of activity for delivery during April and May is encouraging, the board's forward planning is driven by future revenue visibility and the expectation that Covid-19 will in the near future impact customer behaviours and therefore activity levels, perhaps materially so,' Driver said.
The company said it had a strong net cash position, with net cash balances at 31 March of £3.3m and a robust balance sheet.
At 2:27pm: [LON:DRV] Driver Group PLC share price was 0p at 41.5p
