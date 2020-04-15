StockMarketWire.com - Trinidad and Suriname focused oil company Columbus Energy Resources said it had laid off 15% of its workforce for at least three months in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and slump in oil prices.
The company had also cut employee salaries by 40% for at least three months.
It had a cash balance of $2.56m at 31 March.
'Given the downturn in the oil markets and the global markets, in part caused by Covid-19, we have taken aggressive measures to cut costs and protect our cash position,' chief executive Tony Hawkins said.
'Separately, the company has reduced its external third party costs by a targeted issuance of shares pursuant to the Lind Facility and the contractor shares scheme.'
'We are mindful of the dilution this has on shareholders but believe it is the prudent course of action given the scale of the downturn in the markets.'
At 2:33pm: [LON:CERP] Columbus Energy Resources Plc Ord 0.05p share price was -0.09p at 1.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
