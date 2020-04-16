StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline EasyJet said it expected the first-half headline pre-tax loss to be narrower this year amid efforts to cut costs. The company said it could not provide guidance for the rest of the year, but added that bookings for winter were 'well ahead' of the equivalent point last year.
For the six months ending 31 March 2020, the company said it expected a pre-tax headline loss in the range of £185m to £205m, compared with a loss of £275m on-year.
But pre-tax losses on a reported basis were expected to be in the range of £360m to £380m.
'Decisive cost actions, deferring the purchase of 24 new aircraft and the raising of significant new finance ensure that easyJet has sufficient liquidity to endure a lengthy fleet grounding,' the company said.
Total revenue for the six months ending 31 March 2020 increased by 1.6% to £2,382m on-year, with seat capacity decreasing by 7.6% to 42.7m.
Airline revenue per seat at constant currency was expected to have increased by 10.2%.
'At this stage, given the level of continued uncertainty, it is not possible to provide financial guidance for the remainder of the 2020 financial year. However we continue to take every step necessary to reduce cost, conserve cash burn, enhance liquidity, protect the business and ensure it is best positioned for a return to flying,' Easyjet said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: