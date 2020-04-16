StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage group Big Yellow reported a 4.1% rise in revenue in the fourth quarter as the lockdown measures across the country weighed on performance.
For the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2020, revenue rose 4.1% to £32.8m on-year, like-for-like revenue grew 3.8% for the quarter and like-for-like closing occupancy was 81.3%, a decrease of 1.1% from the same time last year.
The last two weeks in March were historically when the company sees relatively strong gains in occupancy, but lockdown measures weighed on occupancy, Big Yellow said.
After the introduction of lockdown measures commencing in mid-March, "we saw heightened levels of activity both in and out of the business over the ensuing two week period to the end of March with a net overall loss of 23,000 square foot in occupancy," it added. That was down from a gain of 25,000 sq ft seen in the same two-week period last year.
Customer move-ins and move-outs in the business had reduced significantly in April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
