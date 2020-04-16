StockMarketWire.com - Petrofac has announced its Petrofac Emirates joint venture has received notice of termination from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) of two recently awarded contracts for the Dalma Gas Development Project.
It said the project, awarded in February 2020 and comprising two packages, was worth around $1.65bn, with Petrofac Emirates' portion of the scope of work valued at $1.5bn.
Petrofac said it would work with ADNOC over the coming weeks to explore alternative options to deliver the project 'in a way that supports their strategic objectives within the current challenging environment'.
In the Dalma Project update announcement, Petrofac confirmed that it continues to progress the execution of its remaining group backlog of around $7bn as planned and is still progressing with tendering for major contracts in Abu Dhabi.
At 8:23am: [LON:PFC] Petrofac Limited share price was -21.7p at 163.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
