StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity provider Avast maintained its guidance after fiscal first-quarter performance met expectations.
For the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020, adjusted revenue rose 1.3% to $214.6m and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) increased 3.1% to $121.2m.
'Group revenue performance in first quarter was in line with expectations and install, uninstall and retention rates continued to trend positively,' the company said.
'The board currently retains its recommendation for the payment of a final 2019 dividend of 10.3 cents per share, the equivalent of $105m in total,' it added.
'With the situation evolving quickly, and the duration of the Covid-19 crisis unpredictable, it is difficult to quantify the impact in the months ahead. We therefore maintain previous guidance for FY2020 of mid-single digit organic revenue growth.'
At 8:30am: [LON:AVST] Avast PLC share price was +25.1p at 427.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
