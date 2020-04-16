StockMarketWire.com - Homewares retailer Dunelm said it had seen a 'high level' in online demand after resuming its online business.
'Since reopening, we have been able to satisfy a high level of online customer demand, with recent online order levels significantly higher than those seen prior to the onset of Coronavirus,' the company said.
The online business was now 'fully operational' after a phased restart, though some 2-man delivery products were anticipated to begin next week once it had finalise a safe and workable delivery solution the company said.
Its stores, however, remained closed, as the country remained in lockdown, which is believed to be extended shortly, according to media reports.
The company said it had received confirmation from the Bank of England that it was eligible to access funding under the Covid Corporate Financing Facility, but said it did not currently envisage that it would need to tap the central bank's lending facility just yet.
'Currently, we would only anticipate the need to issue paper under the CCFF scheme in the event that our stores remain closed for a period greater than six months,' Dunelm said.
At 8:53am: [LON:DNLM] Dunelm Group PLC share price was +41p at 866.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
