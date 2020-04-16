StockMarketWire.com - HgCapital Trust pulled its final dividend but said it would pay a second interim dividend, citing coronavirus-led economic uncertainty.
'In light of the current economic uncertainty and restrictions in movement caused by Covid-19, HgCapital Trust, today announces that the board has declared a second interim dividend of 3.0p per share in place of the final dividend of 3.0p a share announced with the annual results,' the company said.
The company also said it would no longer seek shareholder approval to pay a final dividend of 3.0p per share to shareholders on 15 May 2020.
'The board has decided to maintain total dividends paid in respect of 2019 by paying a second interim dividend instead of a final dividend as previously announced,' HgCapital said.
At 9:01am: [LON:HGT] Hg Capital Trust PLC share price was -3.5p at 224.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: