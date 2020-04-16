StockMarketWire.com - Doorstop lender Morses Club has launched a fully remote lending product within it home collected credit (HCC) division to support customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new offering will be available to all existing Morses Club HCC customers and those who use the new remote lending product can choose to have funds deposited directly into a bank account or loaded onto a Morses Club Card.
Morses Club said that all necessary checks and agreements will be transacted via its online customer portal, with 95,000 customers now registered to the portal and over 20% of all collections now made using it.
The company reported that despite the impact of Covid-19, collections are running at 74% of pre-Covid-19 expectations as 33% of repayments have transferred from face-to-face to remote collections in just three weeks.
Chief executive Paul Smith said: 'The launch of our new remote lending product to support our customers during this very difficult time is testament to our investment in technology and our strategy of ensuring that customers can access products and services flexibly.
'In addition, our digital division continues to offer a wider range of digital products and is focused on high quality lending to both new and existing customers.'
