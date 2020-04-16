StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical and services group Clinigen said it had signed an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Porton Biopharma to sell the latter's testament for Leukaemia.
Erwinase was an approved for patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, who had developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase in 19 countries, including the US, Europe and Japan.
Under the agreement, Clinigen would look to expand the market opportunity for Erwinase by driving awareness of the product's availability, ensuring uninterrupted patient access, launching in select new countries and increasing the global supply of the product into unlicensed markets utilising its global infrastructure through a global access program.
In the year to 31 December 2019, net sales of Erwinase were $177m. The agreement would start on 1 January 2021, but it was anticipated that net sales for Clinigen would begin in the second half of 2021 as the product was transitioned from Porton Biopharma's current licensing partner.
Clinigen would pay PBL £5m upfront in cash and future sales-based milestone payments of up to £20m, alongside tiered royalty payments based upon worldwide net sales of Erwinase.
Clinigen also provided update on trading for the year to 30 June 2020, which it said had continued to be in line with the board's expectations amid a strong first nine months of the year with organic gross profit growth of over 10% to the end of March 2020.
'To date the group has experienced only marginal disruption from Covid-19,' it added.
At 9:21am: [LON:CLIN] Clinigen Group PLC share price was +66.5p at 586.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: