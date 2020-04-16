StockMarketWire.com - Luxury furniture group Walker Greenbank has announced that the 'vast majority' of its employees are now furloughed as it said it had 'moved quickly' to protect the business from the threat posed by Covid-19.
The company said that while it continued to serve its customers in all key territories from its warehouses in the UK and the US, almost all other trading activities have been reduced significantly, with most employees now furloughed under the UK government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and similar grant-based programmes overseas.
Walker Greenbank reported that those furloughed, the board, management team and others working from home, have accepted a temporary salary reduction of 20%, further reducing the company's cash burn.
Other measures taken by the company to preserve cash include the suspension of the final dividend and of capital expenditure, as well as very tight controls over operating costs.
In a Covid-19 update, Walker Greenbank said that 'significant progress' has since been made with its lenders in obtaining a temporary overdraft facility of £2.5m, the terms of which have been agreed, for use if it needs further funding.
Chief executive Lisa Montague said: 'During the past few weeks we have moved quickly to protect our business and our most important asset - our people - in response to the threats presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.'
Montague added: 'Our customers remain a top priority. At the current time, we continue to serve customers in all key territories and we are positioned to resume operations swiftly when circumstances permit.'
At 9:28am: [LON:WGB] Walker Greenbank PLC share price was -0.25p at 44.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: