StockMarketWire.com - Vaccine delivery system developer N4 Pharma said it has taken delivery of the initial quantity of the Covid-19 plasmid DNA from the National Institute for Health in the US.
In an update on the timing and work that it will be undertaking as part of its Covid-19 proof of concept research project for Nuvec, N4 Pharma also announced it has appointed Evotec International to undertake the Nuvec proof of concept work for use with Covid-19 at its site in Toulouse, France.
It confirmed that the initial proof of concept work will commence during the first week of May once all required materials have been sourced by Evotec and will involve three stages.
Chief executive Nigel Theobald said: 'The initial proof of concept data package for Nuvec using Covid-19 is expected to last approximately six months and is a key priority for the company to demonstrate the versatility and potential for our Nuvec delivery system, and to license Nuvec to partners looking to develop vaccines for this virus.'
He added: 'As announced previously, we are not doing this work to develop a vaccine for Coronavirus but rather to demonstrate to those working on these vaccines how Nuvec may enhance subsequent vaccines they may be looking to develop for this Coronavirus or other viruses that may well surface in the future.'
At 9:41am: (LON:N4P) N4 Pharma Plc Ord 0.4p share price was +0.75p at 6.65p
