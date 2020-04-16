StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP Group has commissioned a development programme to build modular gas production equipment in response to emerging requirements from the Covid-19 outbreak.
The programme, which was initiated in late 2019 and has been accelerated to meet 'emerging needs', aims to produce modular systems that can be deployed on demand at hospitals and other facilities suitable for on-site gas production.
TP Group said that the first phase of the project aims to produce a demonstration system at its Portsmouth facility that can be tested for suitability and performance.
From there, it anticipates that future modular units to suit a range of needs can be specified in consultation with customers and partners for development activities to commence in the second half of 2020.
The programme is currently funded from TP Group's existing resources and will last a further three months.
Chief executive Phil Cartmell said: 'I am very pleased that in these challenging times, the TP Group team has been able to look creatively at both our technologies and capabilities and sought to apply them in new ways that are relevant to the current challenges we face.
'When proven, we anticipate these systems will be able to produce medical and other gases locally at the point of consumption, potentially reducing carbon usage in both production and transportation.'
