FTSE 100
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8174.00       +5.28%
Carnival                                 896.70       +4.93%
Easyjet                                  630.10       +4.46%
International Consolidated Airlines      227.20       +4.32%
Polymetal International                 1567.00       +3.74%
M&G                                      129.75      -11.13%
St. James's Place                        746.50       -5.58%
Whitbread                               2554.50       -2.94%
Rsa Insurance Group                      348.80       -2.84%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6147.00       -2.74%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           57.90      +16.57%
Hyve Group                                23.88      +13.18%
Tullow Oil                                18.11       +9.33%
Avast                                    437.80       +8.80%
Senior                                    59.38       +5.28%
Petrofac Limited                         154.40      -16.61%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       63.55      -14.01%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1095.00       -5.60%
Bakkavor Group                            71.00       -5.21%
Micro Focus International                366.30       -5.03%

FTSE 350
AIM
All Asia Asset Capital                     1.55      +47.62%
CPP Group                                  4.24      +34.60%
Mereo Biopharma Group                     28.50      +29.55%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.28      +27.27%
Morses Club                               55.10      +25.23%
Location Sciences Group                    0.42      -15.00%
Genedrive                                 57.00      -14.93%
Haydale Graphene Industries                1.57      -12.50%
Red Emperor Resources                      0.45      -10.09%
Netscientific                              6.00       -9.43%

Overall Market
Ranger Direct Lending Fund                60.30      -64.27%
