FTSE 100 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8174.00 +5.28% Carnival 896.70 +4.93% Easyjet 630.10 +4.46% International Consolidated Airlines 227.20 +4.32% Polymetal International 1567.00 +3.74% M&G 129.75 -11.13% St. James's Place 746.50 -5.58% Whitbread 2554.50 -2.94% Rsa Insurance Group 348.80 -2.84% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6147.00 -2.74% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 57.90 +16.57% Hyve Group 23.88 +13.18% Tullow Oil 18.11 +9.33% Avast 437.80 +8.80% Senior 59.38 +5.28% Petrofac Limited 154.40 -16.61% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 63.55 -14.01% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1095.00 -5.60% Bakkavor Group 71.00 -5.21% Micro Focus International 366.30 -5.03% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 57.90 +16.57% Hyve Group 23.88 +13.18% Tullow Oil 18.11 +9.33% Avast 437.80 +8.80% Senior 59.38 +5.28% Petrofac Limited 154.40 -16.61% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 63.55 -14.01% M&G 129.75 -11.13% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1095.00 -5.60% St. James's Place 746.50 -5.58% AIM All Asia Asset Capital 1.55 +47.62% CPP Group 4.24 +34.60% Mereo Biopharma Group 28.50 +29.55% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.28 +27.27% Morses Club 55.10 +25.23% Location Sciences Group 0.42 -15.00% Genedrive 57.00 -14.93% Haydale Graphene Industries 1.57 -12.50% Red Emperor Resources 0.45 -10.09% Netscientific 6.00 -9.43% Overall Market All Asia Asset Capital 1.55 +47.62% CPP Group 4.24 +34.60% Mereo Biopharma Group 28.50 +29.55% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.28 +27.27% Morses Club 55.10 +25.23% Ranger Direct Lending Fund 60.30 -64.27% Petrofac Limited 154.40 -16.61% Location Sciences Group 0.42 -15.00% Genedrive 57.00 -14.93% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 63.55 -14.01%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -