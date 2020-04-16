FTSE 100 Carnival 894.30 +4.65% Rentokil Initial 408.65 +4.11% Polymetal International 1571.50 +4.04% Evraz 241.85 +3.93% Auto Trader Group 418.40 +3.85% M&G 128.90 -11.71% St. James's Place 748.90 -5.27% Whitbread 2543.50 -3.36% Phoenix Group Holdings 544.70 -2.63% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6159.00 -2.55% FTSE 250 Avast 455.80 +13.27% Cineworld Group 56.21 +13.17% Hyve Group 23.68 +12.23% Tullow Oil 18.02 +8.78% Hunting 193.95 +8.66% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 64.50 -12.72% Petrofac Limited 161.88 -12.57% Puretech Health 231.75 -11.04% Kainos Group 638.00 -4.92% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1107.50 -4.53% FTSE 350 Avast 455.80 +13.27% Cineworld Group 56.21 +13.17% Hyve Group 23.68 +12.23% Tullow Oil 18.02 +8.78% Hunting 193.95 +8.66% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 64.50 -12.72% Petrofac Limited 161.88 -12.57% M&G 128.90 -11.71% Puretech Health 231.75 -11.04% St. James's Place 748.90 -5.27% AIM All Asia Asset Capital 1.45 +38.10% Collagen Solutions 1.55 +29.17% Mereo Biopharma Group 28.00 +27.27% Sareum Holdings 0.65 +25.00% Westminster Group 8.75 +25.00% Netscientific 5.50 -16.98% Strategic Minerals 0.47 -13.64% Genedrive 58.00 -13.43% Haydale Graphene Industries 1.57 -12.50% Erris Resources 2.85 -12.31% Overall Market All Asia Asset Capital 1.45 +38.10% Collagen Solutions 1.55 +29.17% Mereo Biopharma Group 28.00 +27.27% Sareum Holdings 0.65 +25.00% Westminster Group 8.75 +25.00% Ranger Direct Lending Fund 60.30 -64.27% Netscientific 5.50 -16.98% Strategic Minerals 0.47 -13.64% Genedrive 58.00 -13.43% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 64.50 -12.72%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
