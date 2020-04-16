StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Carnival                                 894.30       +4.65%
Rentokil Initial                         408.65       +4.11%
Polymetal International                 1571.50       +4.04%
Evraz                                    241.85       +3.93%
Auto Trader Group                        418.40       +3.85%
M&G                                      128.90      -11.71%
St. James's Place                        748.90       -5.27%
Whitbread                               2543.50       -3.36%
Phoenix Group Holdings                   544.70       -2.63%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6159.00       -2.55%

FTSE 250
Avast                                    455.80      +13.27%
Cineworld Group                           56.21      +13.17%
Hyve Group                                23.68      +12.23%
Tullow Oil                                18.02       +8.78%
Hunting                                  193.95       +8.66%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       64.50      -12.72%
Petrofac Limited                         161.88      -12.57%
Puretech Health                          231.75      -11.04%
Kainos Group                             638.00       -4.92%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1107.50       -4.53%

FTSE 350
M&G                                      128.90      -11.71%
St. James's Place                        748.90       -5.27%

AIM
All Asia Asset Capital                     1.45      +38.10%
Collagen Solutions                         1.55      +29.17%
Mereo Biopharma Group                     28.00      +27.27%
Sareum Holdings                            0.65      +25.00%
Westminster Group                          8.75      +25.00%
Netscientific                              5.50      -16.98%
Strategic Minerals                         0.47      -13.64%
Genedrive                                 58.00      -13.43%
Haydale Graphene Industries                1.57      -12.50%
Erris Resources                            2.85      -12.31%

Overall Market
Ranger Direct Lending Fund                60.30      -64.27%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       64.50      -12.72%