StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rentokil Initial                         418.60       +6.65%
Carnival                                 909.40       +6.41%
Auto Trader Group                        423.80       +5.19%
Easyjet                                  633.40       +5.01%
Barratt Developments                     454.50       +4.89%
M&G                                      129.20      -11.51%
St. James's Place                        750.50       -5.07%
Land Securities Group                    603.80       -2.77%
Rsa Insurance Group                      350.10       -2.48%
Aveva Group                             3415.50       -2.36%

FTSE 250
Hyve Group                                24.15      +14.45%
Cineworld Group                           55.60      +11.94%
Avast                                    449.30      +11.66%
Tullow Oil                                18.31      +10.53%
Premier Oil                               24.48      +10.12%
Petrofac Limited                         157.33      -15.03%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       66.80       -9.61%
Capita                                    34.63       -5.33%
G4S                                       89.70       -5.00%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             227.75       -4.91%

FTSE 350
Hyve Group                                24.15      +14.45%
Cineworld Group                           55.60      +11.94%
Avast                                    449.30      +11.66%
Tullow Oil                                18.31      +10.53%
Premier Oil                               24.48      +10.12%
Petrofac Limited                         157.33      -15.03%
M&G                                      129.20      -11.51%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       66.80       -9.61%
Capita                                    34.63       -5.33%
St. James's Place                        750.50       -5.07%

AIM
All Asia Asset Capital                     1.43      +35.71%
Collagen Solutions                         1.55      +29.17%
CPP Group                                  4.06      +28.89%
Mereo Biopharma Group                     27.50      +25.00%
ValiRx                                     4.60      +22.67%
Bezant Resources                           0.07      -18.75%
Netscientific                              5.50      -16.98%
Strategic Minerals                         0.47      -13.64%
Haydale Graphene Industries                1.57      -12.50%
Predator Oil  Gas Holdings  Ord Npv        2.10      -10.64%

Overall Market
All Asia Asset Capital                     1.43      +35.71%
Collagen Solutions                         1.55      +29.17%
CPP Group                                  4.06      +28.89%
Mereo Biopharma Group                     27.50      +25.00%
ValiRx                                     4.60      +22.67%
Ranger Direct Lending Fund                60.30      -64.27%
Bezant Resources                           0.07      -18.75%
Netscientific                              5.50      -16.98%
Petrofac Limited                         157.33      -15.03%
Strategic Minerals                         0.47      -13.64%