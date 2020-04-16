FTSE 100 Rentokil Initial 418.60 +6.65% Carnival 909.40 +6.41% Auto Trader Group 423.80 +5.19% Easyjet 633.40 +5.01% Barratt Developments 454.50 +4.89% M&G 129.20 -11.51% St. James's Place 750.50 -5.07% Land Securities Group 603.80 -2.77% Rsa Insurance Group 350.10 -2.48% Aveva Group 3415.50 -2.36% FTSE 250 Hyve Group 24.15 +14.45% Cineworld Group 55.60 +11.94% Avast 449.30 +11.66% Tullow Oil 18.31 +10.53% Premier Oil 24.48 +10.12% Petrofac Limited 157.33 -15.03% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 66.80 -9.61% Capita 34.63 -5.33% G4S 89.70 -5.00% Watches Of Switzerland Group 227.75 -4.91% FTSE 350 Hyve Group 24.15 +14.45% Cineworld Group 55.60 +11.94% Avast 449.30 +11.66% Tullow Oil 18.31 +10.53% Premier Oil 24.48 +10.12% Petrofac Limited 157.33 -15.03% M&G 129.20 -11.51% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 66.80 -9.61% Capita 34.63 -5.33% St. James's Place 750.50 -5.07% AIM All Asia Asset Capital 1.43 +35.71% Collagen Solutions 1.55 +29.17% CPP Group 4.06 +28.89% Mereo Biopharma Group 27.50 +25.00% ValiRx 4.60 +22.67% Bezant Resources 0.07 -18.75% Netscientific 5.50 -16.98% Strategic Minerals 0.47 -13.64% Haydale Graphene Industries 1.57 -12.50% Predator Oil Gas Holdings Ord Npv 2.10 -10.64% Overall Market All Asia Asset Capital 1.43 +35.71% Collagen Solutions 1.55 +29.17% CPP Group 4.06 +28.89% Mereo Biopharma Group 27.50 +25.00% ValiRx 4.60 +22.67% Ranger Direct Lending Fund 60.30 -64.27% Bezant Resources 0.07 -18.75% Netscientific 5.50 -16.98% Petrofac Limited 157.33 -15.03% Strategic Minerals 0.47 -13.64%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -