FTSE 100 Evraz 250.85 +7.80% Ocado Group 1633.25 +5.88% Smurfit Kappa Group 2283.00 +5.60% Rentokil Initial 414.05 +5.49% Auto Trader Group 424.20 +5.29% M&G 129.18 -11.52% St. James's Place 751.30 -4.97% Land Securities Group 600.50 -3.30% Rsa Insurance Group 347.30 -3.26% Jd Sports Fashion 495.15 -3.22% FTSE 250 Hyve Group 26.28 +24.55% Restaurant Group 57.35 +12.78% Avast 446.50 +10.96% Premier Oil 23.83 +7.20% Ascential 214.80 +7.19% Petrofac Limited 158.40 -14.45% Capita 33.07 -9.60% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 67.70 -8.39% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 52.80 -7.45% Watches Of Switzerland Group 223.25 -6.78% FTSE 350 Hyve Group 26.28 +24.55% Restaurant Group 57.35 +12.78% Avast 446.50 +10.96% Evraz 250.85 +7.80% Premier Oil 23.83 +7.20% Petrofac Limited 158.40 -14.45% M&G 129.18 -11.52% Capita 33.07 -9.60% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 67.70 -8.39% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 52.80 -7.45% AIM Collagen Solutions 1.80 +50.00% Netscientific 9.50 +43.40% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 0.01 +42.86% Sareum Holdings 0.71 +37.50% CPP Group 4.24 +34.60% PME African Infrastructure Opportun 0.02 -42.86% Haydale Graphene Industries 1.50 -16.67% Predator Oil Gas Holdings Ord Npv 2.00 -14.89% Webis Holdings 1.20 -14.29% Strategic Minerals 0.47 -13.64% Overall Market Collagen Solutions 1.80 +50.00% Netscientific 9.50 +43.40% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 0.01 +42.86% Sareum Holdings 0.71 +37.50% CPP Group 4.24 +34.60% Ranger Direct Lending Fund 60.40 -64.21% PME African Infrastructure Opportun 0.02 -42.86% Haydale Graphene Industries 1.50 -16.67% Predator Oil Gas Holdings Ord Npv 2.00 -14.89% Petrofac Limited 158.40 -14.45%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
