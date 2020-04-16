StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Evraz                                    250.85       +7.80%
Ocado Group                             1633.25       +5.88%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2283.00       +5.60%
Rentokil Initial                         414.05       +5.49%
Auto Trader Group                        424.20       +5.29%
M&G                                      129.18      -11.52%
St. James's Place                        751.30       -4.97%
Land Securities Group                    600.50       -3.30%
Rsa Insurance Group                      347.30       -3.26%
Jd Sports Fashion                        495.15       -3.22%

FTSE 250
Hyve Group                                26.28      +24.55%
Restaurant Group                          57.35      +12.78%
Avast                                    446.50      +10.96%
Premier Oil                               23.83       +7.20%
Ascential                                214.80       +7.19%
Petrofac Limited                         158.40      -14.45%
Capita                                    33.07       -9.60%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       67.70       -8.39%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       52.80       -7.45%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             223.25       -6.78%

FTSE 350
Hyve Group                                26.28      +24.55%
Restaurant Group                          57.35      +12.78%
Avast                                    446.50      +10.96%
Evraz                                    250.85       +7.80%
Premier Oil                               23.83       +7.20%
Petrofac Limited                         158.40      -14.45%
M&G                                      129.18      -11.52%
Capita                                    33.07       -9.60%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       67.70       -8.39%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       52.80       -7.45%

AIM
Collagen Solutions                         1.80      +50.00%
Netscientific                              9.50      +43.40%
Gunsynd  Ord 0.01p                         0.01      +42.86%
Sareum Holdings                            0.71      +37.50%
CPP Group                                  4.24      +34.60%
PME African Infrastructure Opportun        0.02      -42.86%
Haydale Graphene Industries                1.50      -16.67%
Predator Oil  Gas Holdings  Ord Npv        2.00      -14.89%
Webis Holdings                             1.20      -14.29%
Strategic Minerals                         0.47      -13.64%

Overall Market
Collagen Solutions                         1.80      +50.00%
Netscientific                              9.50      +43.40%
Gunsynd  Ord 0.01p                         0.01      +42.86%
Sareum Holdings                            0.71      +37.50%
CPP Group                                  4.24      +34.60%
Ranger Direct Lending Fund                60.40      -64.21%
PME African Infrastructure Opportun        0.02      -42.86%
Haydale Graphene Industries                1.50      -16.67%
Predator Oil  Gas Holdings  Ord Npv        2.00      -14.89%
Petrofac Limited                         158.40      -14.45%