UK
20/04/2020 08:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
21/04/2020 08:30 Claimant Count Change
21/04/2020 08:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
21/04/2020 08:30 Unemployment Rate
21/04/2020 08:30 High Street Lending
22/04/2020 08:30 Flash Services PMI
22/04/2020 08:30 CPI y/y
22/04/2020 08:30 PPI Input m/m
22/04/2020 08:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
22/04/2020 08:30 HPI y/y
22/04/2020 08:30 Core CPI y/y
22/04/2020 08:30 RPI y/y
22/04/2020 08:30 PPI Output m/m
22/04/2020 10:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
23/04/2020 08:30 Retail Sales m/m
24/04/2020 10:00 CBI Realized Sales
US
21/04/2020 14:00 Existing Home Sales
22/04/2020 13:00 HPI m/m
22/04/2020 13:45 Flash Services PMI
22/04/2020 13:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/04/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
23/04/2020 14:00 New Home Sales
24/04/2020 12:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
24/04/2020 12:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
24/04/2020 14:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
24/04/2020 14:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
EU
20/04/2020 06:00 German WPI m/m
20/04/2020 06:00 German PPI m/m
20/04/2020 08:00 Current Account
20/04/2020 09:00 Trade Balance
21/04/2020 09:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
21/04/2020 09:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
22/04/2020 07:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
22/04/2020 07:15 French Flash Services PMI
22/04/2020 07:30 German Flash Services PMI
22/04/2020 07:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
22/04/2020 08:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
22/04/2020 08:00 Flash Services PMI
22/04/2020 14:00 Consumer Confidence
23/04/2020 07:00 Spanish Unemployment Rate
23/04/2020 08:00 German Ifo Business Climate
24/04/2020 13:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
JP
20/04/2020 04:30 All Industries Activity m/m
22/04/2020 05:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
23/04/2020 00:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/04/2020 23:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
23/04/2020 23:50 SPPI y/y
