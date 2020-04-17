StockMarketWire.com - Digital automotive marketplace Auto Trader said it would continue to waive ad fees for customers after the UK government extended lockdown measures by at least a further three weeks
'As our customers are not able to meaningfully trade, we will do what we can to support them such that when restrictions are lifted, they are able to get back to business,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
