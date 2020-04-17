StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto reported a 2% rise in first-quarter iron ore production after its operations recovered from cyclone activity in Australia a year earlier, but it downgraded its annual copper output guidance.
The company also cut its spending targets due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which it said was effecting demand for some key commodities.
Iron ore output for the three months through March increased to 77.8m tonnes, up 2% compared to the first quarter of 2019, while shipments rose 5% to 72.9m tonnes.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, however, iron ore production fell 7% and shipments fell 16%.
Among other commodities, bauxite production rose 8% on-year to 13.8m tonnes, but fell 7% on-quarter, while mine dcopper output fell 8% on-year to 133k tonnes and 4% on-quarter.
Rio Tinto pinned the fall in copper production on lower copper grades, partially offset by higher throughput.
Copper guidance for the year was reduced to 475k-to-520k tonnes, down from previous guidance of 530k-to-570k tonnes.
Capital expenditure for 2020 was now expected to be $5bn-to-$6bn, down from $7bn, partly due to Covid-19 constraints, and partly due to a favourable currency impact from the strong US dollar.
Rio Tinto said demand in China continued to recover but the outlook for the rest of the world was more uncertain.
'Demand for the high-quality iron ores we produce remained strong in the first quarter of 2020, mainly driven by a combination of seaborne supply disruptions and solid demand from China's steel mills despite Covid-19 impacts,' the company said.
However, the market for primary aluminium contracted further in the first quarter primarily due to lower automotive production.
'Although copper demand remained reasonable in the quarter, the decline in the price reflects deteriorating industrial growth expectations globally,' Rio Tinto said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: