StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services group Mediclinic International said it had suspended dividend payments and had agreed debt covenant waivers amid uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
Mediclinic said it was helping to combat the pandemic and that trading in the year through March 2020 was in line with it expectations, despite lockdowns coming into place in mid-March.
Revenue in constant currency had risen 4%, though earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were down 3.5%.
'Mediclinic is at the forefront of tackling this crisis, playing a vital role as a leading healthcare service provider,' chief executive Ronnie van der Merwe said.
The company, however, also noted that most non-essential elective procedures and outpatient activities had been postponed.
As with most industries and companies, the full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Mediclinic is currently uncertain,' it said.
'The group has put in place the necessary structures and processes to monitor and mitigate existing and emerging risks to the business with the main focus areas being people, supply chain and liquidity.'
At 31 March, Mediclinic it had cash and available facilities of around £515m.
'As part of the group's proactive measures, covenant test waivers have been agreed in respect of its material borrowings across all three divisions up to and including March 2021,' it added.
