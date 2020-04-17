StockMarketWire.com - Hedge fund manager Man Group said it would pay its 2019 final dividend and ongoing share buyback as planned, as it continued to experience net inflows into its funds.
The company's assets under management had fallen to $104.2bn at the end of March, down from $117.7bn at the end of December.
The fall was pinned on declines in global markets. Net inflows over the quarter amounted to $0.5bn.
'Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain robust, and we will proceed with our dividend as announced and continue with our share buyback as planned,' chief executive Luke Ellis said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: