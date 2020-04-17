StockMarketWire.com - Flexible office space supplier Workspace said it was offering customers at its business centres a 50% rent reduction during the UK government Covid-19 lockdown period.
The company had previous said it was offering rent relief to customers on a case-by-case customers.
Workspace said it had received a 'large' number of requests for rent relief.
'This is a very challenging time for all businesses, with many suffering immediate and significant reductions in income and adverse cashflow,' chief executive Graham Clemett said.
'While the government is providing a number of options to help businesses through this period, we have also been exploring ways of supporting our customers.'
'We appreciate that for many customers this will only be the start of a very challenging time, and it is right that we share that burden with customers.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: