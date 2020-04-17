StockMarketWire.com - Maritime surveillance group SRT Marine said it had raised £5.3m of cash via a combination of loans and equity as part of a 'Covid-19 resilience' financing drive.
The company had announced last week that it had raised £2.8m in equity from investors.
It had now agreed an additional £2.5m loan facility provided by its main bank.
The loan was being provided with the support of the UK government Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, and as such was interest and fee free and repayable in one year.
'This financing enables SRT to continue to operate and service existing and prospective customers during the current situation and be in an optimal position to move forward with new system contracts once business conditions normalise,' chief executive Simon Tucker said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
