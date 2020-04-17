StockMarketWire.com - Estate agency Purplebricks said James Davies would resign as its chief financial officer next month.
He would be replaced by Andrew Botha, effective from 11 May.
Botha was joining from online travel group Secret Escapes and was previously CFO at Zoopla property portal owner ZPG.
'Notwithstanding the current Covid-19 circumstances, the company is in a strong financial position and ready for its exciting next stage of development and success,' Davies said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
