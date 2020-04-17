StockMarketWire.com - Real estate agency Foxtons reported a fall in quarterly revenue on lower lettings activity pinned on UK government Covid-19 lockdown measures, and said it would raise £22m from a share issue.
Revenue for the first quarter fell 3% on-year to £23.0m, as lettings revenue fell 5% to £13.9m and sales revenue was flat at £7.1m.
Mortgage broking revenue fell 5% to £1.9m, while the value of the sales commission pipeline was up 20% on the prior year as at 19 March.
Commissions earned in the first three weeks of the 'lockdown' period were down 47% on the prior year.
Foxtons also announced an equity placing of up to about 19.9% of its existing shares, at a price of 40p, to raise about £22m to boost liquidity and help pay down debt.
The company said it took actions taken during the three-week period following the lockdown that were expected to reduce its average monthly cash outflow of from about £9m to about £3m by the end of April, which in a worst case scenario could cause a liquidity gap.
A worst-case scenario would involve a protracted period of lockdown until the end of August, followed by a slow recovery in London property markets, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
