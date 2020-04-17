StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate agency Foxtons reported a fall in revenue on lower lettings activity as the government-imposed lockdown measures to suppress the Covid-19 pandemic impacted trading in the final two weeks of the first quarter and its outlook for the rest of the year.
Revenue for the first quarter was down 3% to £23.0m on-year, as lettings revenue fell 5% to £13.9m and sales revenue was flat at £7.1m. Mortgage broking revenue fell 5% to £1.9m, while the value of the sales commission pipeline was up 20% on the prior year as at 19 March 2020.
Commissions earned in the first three weeks of the 'lockdown' period were down 47% on the prior year, the company said.
The company also announced an equity placing of up to approximately 19.9% of its existing shares, at a price of 40p, to raise about £22m to boost liquidity and help the company pay down debt following efforts to preserve cash.
The company took actions taken during the three week period following the lockdown that were expected to reduce the average monthly cash outflow of the business from about £9m to about £3m by the end of April, which in a worst case scenario could cause a liquidity gap.
A worst-case scenario would involve a protracted period of lockdown until the end of August, followed by a slow recovery in London property markets, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
