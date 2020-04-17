StockMarketWire.com - Service provider to remote locations RA International reported a 35% rise in annual profit and said it would pay a higher final dividend, while touting the resilience of its business model during the Covid-19 crisis.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December climbed to $13.3m, up from $9.8m on-year.
Revenue rose 26% to $69.1m while underlying profit, which stripped out IPO costs from the prior-year results, rose 4% to $13.3m.
RA International declared a final dividend of 1.25p per share, up from 1.0p on-year.
'With a strong balance sheet, significant cash reserves and a sustainable business model built on the expectation of operating through crisis situations in often remote and challenging locations, the company is in a strong position to mitigate disruption caused by the pandemic,' RA International said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
