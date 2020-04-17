StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Flutter Entertainment said its first-quarter revenue had risen 29% but that it had taken a more recent hit from the suspension of horse racing in the UK and Ireland.
For the three months ended 31 March 2020, revenue rose 29% to £547m, with sports and gaming revenue up 30% and 27%, respectively.
However, revenue declined 32% in the four weeks from 16 Mach, the company said.
A 46% reduction in sports revenue was less than expected due to continuation of racing in Australia and US, it added.
'Group revenues have been more resilient than we initially expected, helped by the continuation of horse racing in Australia and the US,' Flutter said
'Gaming continues to perform well across the group.'
In Australia, Sportsbet's strong momentum continued with revenue up 32%, while in the US, revenue grew 72% reflecting a strong performance across both sports and gaming, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
