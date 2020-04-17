StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Panther Securities said it still planned to pay a final dividend for 2019, despite acknowledging that the Covid-19 crisis was likely to have a negative impact on its performance.
The company said it had gone 37 years without reducing or missing a dividend.
It planned to pay a further 6p per share dividend for the year through December 2019.
'We have significant cash reserves and distributable reserves to justify this dividend,' Panther Securities said.
The company it had a large spread of tenancies and a 'robust' income stream, which it believed was much stronger than other comparable property investment businesses of its market size.
'We estimate that approximately 41% of our rental income comes from businesses that have not been forced to close or been recommended to close under government guidelines,' Panther Securities said.
'We also took advantage of the market in 2018 by selling £41m of property, realising a profit of £11m.'
'We substantially de-geared the group’s balance sheet at that time which left us with bank facilities that we were able to re-draw and also cash funds.'
'We currently have over £12.5m of free cash in our current account to utilise on top of any potential income.'
