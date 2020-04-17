StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin reported a decline in funds as a coronavirus-led hit to markets weighed on performance.
For the six-month period ended 31 March 2020, funds decreased by 8.0% to £41.4bn on-year, with discretionary funds decreasing 11.0% to £35.7bn, due to negative market performance.
Net flows grew 2.7% to £0.6bn, and discretionary net flows of £0.5bn, were driven by strong flows in MPS and continued demand for its advice-led services, the company said.
Total income increased by 8.3% on-year to £175.8m.
'The recent market weakness has created a high level of uncertainty as to the outlook for the remainder of the financial year and it is still too early to ascertain the impact this may have on our full year 2020 income and profitability,' the company said.
