StockMarketWire.com - Media platform company Future said it would complete its £140m takeover of TI Media shortly after the UK competition authorities accepted the company's remedies to addressed competition concerns.
'Following a consultation, the CMA has accepted the remedies offered and will not be referring the acquisition of TI Media to a phase 2 investigation. The acquisition is therefore cleared to proceed and is expected to complete shortly,' the company said. The CMA had previously flagged competition concerns, noting the two businesses compete closely in photography and football magazines and technology websites.
At 8:22am: [LON:FUTR] Future PLC share price was +57p at 1016p
