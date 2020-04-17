StockMarketWire.com - Esports services provider Gfinity said it had selected by premier cricket broadcaster Willow TV to design and deliver 'The eCricket Challenge,' in partnership with Betway.
'The eCricket Challenge' was a TV series that would see some of the biggest names in world cricket competing against each other in the video game Cricket 19, the company said.
'The eCricket Challenge" features global superstars including Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Liam Plunkett representing England, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, and Andre Fletcher joining from West Indies and Glenn Maxwell playing for Australia,' it added.
At 8:29am: [LON:GFIN] Gfinity Plc share price was +0.1p at 1.18p
