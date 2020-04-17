StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company 4D Pharma said it further a clinical study of its irritable bowel syndrome treatment after initial findings showed the treatment had no increased adverse effects compared to placebo.
The interim analysis demonstrated that its oral IBS treatment, Blautix, had a safety profile comparable to placebo, with 3% versus 2% patient discontinuation in the drug group versus placebo due to adverse events (AE).
'The interim analysis of the primary endpoint of the IBS study (described more fully below) shows that the study is not futile and 4D pharma plc is encouraged to continue the analysis of the full trial data, the company said.
The company also said that Prof. Dr. med. Axel Glasmacher had been appointed as non-executive chairperson of the board, with immediate effect.
At 8:38am: [LON:DDDD] 4d Pharma Plc Ord 0.25p share price was -0.85p at 37.95p
