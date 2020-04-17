StockMarketWire.com - Cameroon-focused Victoria Oil & Gas said it sold more natural gas during the first quarter, though condensate sales fell.
Gas sales for the three months through March rose to 265m standard cubic feet, up from 245m on-year.
Sales of condensate, a light oil, dropped to 766 barrels, down from 5,548 barrels.
The company said that wells could still operate in Cameroon, though the situation was being closely monitored.
'Whilst this quarter saw the spread of Covid-19 and some inevitable impact on Victoria Oil & Gas, we are pleased to report a solid performance from our operating divisions, including continued revenue from the Logbaba project at previously reported levels, and ongoing cost reduction in the SGI project in Russia,' chief executive Roy Kelly said.
'Looking forward, we have two capital projects on the Logbaba project that will hopefully take place this year and potentially add deliverability & reserves.'
At 8:50am: [LON:VOG] Victoria Oil Gas PLC share price was +0.2p at 3.85p
