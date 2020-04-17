StockMarketWire.com - London and Sydney listed fertilizer developer Salt Lake Potash said it had received binding commitments to raise A$20m (£10m) from a share placement.
New shares in the company were being offered at 34 Australian cents each.
The funding would be used to complete the Lake Way project in Western Australia state, with commissioning expected in December and first production in the first quarter of 20201.
'We are very pleased to have completed this capital raising with the support of our existing shareholders and to bring in a number of new institutional investors,' chief executive Tony Swiericzuk said.
'These funds will enable us to continue the rapid development of Lake Way as we progress towards project financial close.'
At 8:55am: (LON:SO4) Salt Lake Potash Limited share price was -1.5p at 20p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
