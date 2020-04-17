StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost gym operator The Gym group said it had raised £41.3m through a discounted equity placing and subscription to boost liquidity.
'We are grateful for the support in these unprecedented times and are confident that the business now has sufficient liquidity to weather the Board's most pessimistic trading scenario,' the company said.
The placing and subscription of 27,512,181 shares raised gross proceeds of approximately £41.3m and placing Price represented a discount of 6.8% to the closing share price of 161p on 16 April 2020.
At 8:56am: [LON:GYM] The Gym Group Plc share price was +5.3p at 166.3p
