StockMarketWire.com - Nigeria and Niger focused oil and gas company Savannah Petroleum said it was changing its name to Savannah Energy, reflecting its increasingly diversified asset portfolio.
Trading in the company's shares on AIM would commence with the new ticker 'SAVE' from Monday.
At 8:58am: [LON:SAVP] Savannah Petroleum Plc share price was +0.35p at 8.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
